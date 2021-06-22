Hurry, Oprah’s Favorite Miracle-Working Foot Cream Is 30% Off During Prime Day

It’s the last day of Prime Day—have you snagged everything on your list? While the clock is ticking, we’re still finding new deals to snatch up in the last hours of the sale. We’ve already found a bunch of Oprah-approved picks—from a $35 crossbody bag to her go-to Nespresso machine—but the this deal just might be our favorite. Oprah’s posted many times about her beloved Footnanny pedi products on Instagram, and you can get a 3-piece set for 30% off on Amazon right now!

Image: Footnanny.

Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set, Exfoliate, Soothe, and Relief for Targeted Areas of the Body $48.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

It’s sandal season, which means it’s time to treat your dry, cracked heels to some TLC before they venture out into the world this summer. Footnanny’s miracle-working products bring the spa home. This particular trio includes products to exfoliate, soothe, and relieve tired feet (you can also use them on elbows and knees).

This set has a refreshing ginger and peppermint scent that’ll help you feel relaxed, but Footnanny has a bunch of other soothing scents to choose from. We recommend trying out their newly released olive oil line. This trio also boasts anti-aging properties that make your feet glow.

This set retails for $69.99, but you can “clip” a 30% off coupon code directly underneath the price on the product page. It doesn’t look like it’s technically part of Amazon Prime Day, but who knows how long the deal is good for, so stock up now! Pedicures can be expensive, but with this set, you can give yourself a pro treatment at home wherever, whenever.

