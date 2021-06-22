Ina’s Go-To Stainless Steel Brand All-Clad Is 35% Off During Prime Day

Ina Garten swears by a handful of specific kitchenware brands, and three of those brands just so happen to be marked down during Amazon’s annual two-day Prime Day sale: Le Creuset, Lodge, and — for all your stainless steel cookware needs — All-Clad. More specifically, All-Clad’s 12-inch stainless steel fry pan is 35 percent off, and if you’ve been in the market for this kitchen staple, you should do anything but hesitate on taking advantage of this stellar deal.

The All-Clad D3 Stainless Fry Pan on Amazon is a kitchen must-have. Not only is it made with two layers of durable, stainless steel, allowing for max durability and fast, even heat distribution, but this Garten-approved fry pan also boasts a wide, flat base, allowing for easy flipping and tossing. And for a limited time, you can save some serious dough on this All-Clad fry pan.

“If you have something to fry, whether it’s a big catfish filet or small diced potatoes, this classic kitchen staple is the cookware to help you do it,” All-Clad writes.

“I can’t think of anything that’s not great paired with All-Clad. It’s just great equipment,” Garten tells Williams Sonoma. “It cooks evenly. It keeps the heat. It’s easy to clean. I mean, I’ve had my All-Clad cookware, most of it for 40 years, and you would not know that it it’s not brand-new.”

