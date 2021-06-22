You Can Buy That TikTok-Famous Ice Maker That Everyone Loves for $100 Off During Today’s Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

Scrolled through TikTok recently? Then you’ve likely stumbled across a certain kitchen gadget that makes soft, crunchy nugget ice: the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker. And since it gained TikTok fame earlier this year, it has amassed thousands of mostly positive reviews on Amazon, with shoppers raving about how much they love the appliance that makes “the good ice.” And for a limited time, you can save $100 during this year’s Prime Day sale.

“This is why you don’t give people in their early 20s adult money,” one TikToker says in her now-viral video that’s been viewed more than 1 million times. “Because you buy ice makers that make fancy ice.”

And that it does.

Whether you call it “nugget ice,” “pellet ice,” or “drive-in ice,” the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker produces a lot of it: 3 pounds of it. Plus, it not only features a portable, compact design that plugs into any electrical outlet, but this ice maker also boasts built-in Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to schedule fresh ice, monitor your ice maker’s status and order accessories through an app on your phone.

As part of Amazon’s annual two-day Prime Day sale, it’s currently 18 percent — or $100 — off.

“Best of all, it makes that perfect ice we all love. It makes soft, chewable, small, nuggets. We are completely delighted with the quality of the ice,” one reviewer raves.

