Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandal Brand Is On Rare Discount During Amazon Prime Day & Selling Out Fast

Prime Day is here, and that means we’re searching for allll the cult-favorite items for a fraction of the cost. While we expected some Oprah-loved items to be on sale, we didn’t suspect that Jackie Kennedy’s favorite Jack Rogers sandals would be majorly discounted. But yep, we found a bunch of chic summer sandals by the Kennedy-loved brand up to 35% off. Hurry, limited sizes are available so make sure to add them to your cart before everyone else gets the memo!

A handful of styles are majorly discounted during Prime Day, so you’ll want to add at least a couple to your cart. There are so many chic versions of the popular Jacks style on sale, along with other fun sandals that’ll help you elevate your summer wardrobe for less. You can check out all the Jack Rogers discounted during Prime Day here.

You’ll need to be a Prime member, but if you’re not, don’t fret. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here and get instant access to the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Check out some of the best Jack Rogers sandal deals going on during Prime Day below. Hurry, these Jackie O-loved sandals don’t go on sale often!

Floral Fun—35% off, $45 off

Prime members save $45 off these adorable daisy-adorned sandals, which brings them to under $100. Yes, please. These cute summer shoes are sure to put some pep in your step.

Jack Rogers Jacks Daisy Print Sandal $82.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Classic Jacks—15% Off, $20 Off

If you’ve had your eyes on the popular Jacks, now’s a rare opportunity to snag them for an unreal price. This particular color is 15% off during Prime Day—that’s almost $20 off.

Jack Rogers Jacks Patent Leather Flat Sandal $109 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Edgy Jacks—$29 Off

If you want to get in on the Jackie Kennedy trend but aren’t into the super frilly styles, these edgier haircalf versions are just for you. At $29 off, how could you resist? Plus, you’ll stand out from the crowd of other commonly worn Jacks.

Jack Rogers Haircalf Jack Flat Sandals $118.40 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

You can check out all the Jack Rogers shoes discounted during Prime Day here.

