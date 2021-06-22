Hurry, Drew Barrymore Swears By Sunday Riley’s Juno Face Oil & It’s 30% Off During Prime Day

If you’re looking to be inspired by skincare, let Drew Barrymore be your guide. The talkshow host and self-acknowledge beauty enthusiast revealed during her #beautyjunkieweek on Instagram that Sunday Riley’s Juno Essential Face Oil was her gateway product. The oil made Barrymore “fall in love with skincare” and she’s a long-time fan. This face oil is not the cheapest out there, but we have good news for people hoping to try it: It’s 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day ends in just hours, so if you want to take advantage of this deal, you better add it to your cart right now.

This super hydrating face oil will keep your skin moisturizing while giving it an added antioxidant boost with its nine cold pressed oils. It’s 100 percent pure plant extracts, so you can feel good slathering it on your skin. If you’ve been hesitant to use a face oil, don’t be. It’s packed with Vitamins and isn’t so greasy that it’ll cause you to breakout.

Barrymore isn’t just a fan of the Sunday Riley face oil, though. She also loves the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream for tackling dark circles. It unfortunately isn’t on sale for Prime Day, but Barrymore says that it’s worth the splurge.

If you’re looking for more holy grail products from the brand on sale during Prime Day, you can also snag the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil and Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil for 30% off.



You’ll need to be a Prime member to get all these Amazon deals—if you’re not, you can instantly sign up for a free 30-day trial so you can get to shopping.

Drew's Favorite Face Oil

This product is normally $36, so you’ll save over $10 on it during Prime Day. You can also use it only dry skin, your split ends and other areas that are in desperate need of moisture.

