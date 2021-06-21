Prime Day is finally here, and we’re on the hunt for all the celeb finds on sale for a steal. We can’t deny an Oprah-approved product, and we’ve found a bunch that you’re going to want to add to your cart ASAP. From her go-to Philosophy moisturizer for 30% off to her favorite coffee machine, the discounts are flowing. And if you’re looking for the perfect summer bag, we just found an Oprah-approved style that’s just $35 on sale during Prime Day!

Originally $44, On sale for $35 during Prime Day

Mali + Lili, Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag $35 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This versatile bag by Mali + Lili was dubbed one of Oprah’s favorite things in 2020, and it’s the perfect carryall for all your summer outings and trips. It comes in a rainbow of stylish colors (we’re talking 35 options!), and comes with plenty of zippered compartments to store all your essentials hands-free.

At $44 full price, it’s already a bargain, but with 20% off during Prime Day, it’s a total steal. So much, that you’re going to want to buy one for yourself and a friend—hey, it’s not too early to start buying holiday gifts!

Made from eco-friendly vegan leather, it’s also a sustainable fashion choice. It’s super lightweight and is made to hold the basics, including your phone, keys, lip balm, sunglasses, and some cards and cash. From blue to to green to white, you can shop this bag in just about every color under the sun.

If you couldn’t get your hands on the Telfar bag from Oprah’s list last year, you can still get an Oprah-approved bag with this deal!

Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial now to take advantage of all these exclusive Amazon deals. Prime Day ends tomorrow, so there’s no time to waste!

