This Roomba Alternative That Vacuums & Mops Is 50 Percent Off For Amazon Prime Day

The worst types of household chores are the ones you have to do over and over again to keep up with the basic maintenance of your home. We’re not talking about projects like repainting a room or even weekly tasks like changing your sheets. No, we’re talking about the daily grind, or at least tasks that *should* be part of our daily chores – vacuuming and mopping. But the good news is that, just as dishwashers have saved us from scrubbing our coffee mugs and silverware by hand every day, so to has technology found a way to make keeping our floors clean easier. We’re talking about the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot, a Roomba alternative that both vacuums and mops your floors. Best of all? It’s currently 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

First things first, if you’re not a Prime member yet you can sign up for a free trial so you can take advantage of all of the amazing Prime Day deals we’ve been seeing. They include this robot vacuum and mop. Usually, the Bissell SpinWave is $399.99, but thanks to Prime Day, it’s on sale for just $199.99.

The machine works in two ways. In dry cleaning mode, the robot will vacuum debris off of your hard floors and carpets using a rotating brush roll, dual spinning edge brushes, and powerful suction to get every last strand of dog fur, cat hair, and other unwanted particles off of your floor.

In mop mode, the robot will travel around your house using rotating mop pads that scrub your floors and the floor cleaning solution of your choice. It can be used on wood, tile, linoleum, and any other sealed hard floors, and even has a “Soft Surface Avoidance Sensor” so you don’t have to pick up area rugs or worry about your carpets getting wet when it’s at work.

The Bissell SpinWave uses a super-efficient row-by-row navigation system so no crumb or stain is left behind. It has a cliff detection sensor so it won’t yeet itself down the stairs, and when it’s done cleaning or needs to recharge, it’ll return to its charging dock.

Basically, it takes the hard work out of maintaining clean floors in your home. That means you’ll have more time in the day to focus on fun, and you’ll be relaxing in a beautifully clean home to boot. That sounds like a must-have to us, especially when it’s 50 percent off for Prime Day.

