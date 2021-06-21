Le Creuset Cookware Is Up to 41 Percent Off for Prime Day But You Better Act Fast

The day has finally arrived: Prime Day has kicked off, and the annual two-day sale boasts millions of deals. But the sales we’re salivating over? A handful of Le Creuset cookware is currently on sale on Amazon for up to 41 percent off. And while they’re not technically part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, we’re still just as excited to save some serious dough. We’re talking $120 off Le Creuset’s signature sauteuse oven.

Available in 10 hues, the 3.5-quart cast iron oven is different than Le Creuset’s Dutch oven in that, instead of having straight sides, the sides are sloped and the base is rounded, making the cookware great for browning meats on the stovetop before slow braising or roasting in the oven. It’s also an easier vessel to use for recipes that require a lot of stirring. And for a limited time, you can save 40 percent.

Also on sale is Le Creuset’s Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, which is, hands down, the best way to bring outdoor grilling indoors.

Featuring even heat distribution, superb heat retention, ribbed cooking surface, and ergonomic knobs and handles for easy lifting, the Signature Deep Round Grill can be used to make a stir-fry, slow-cook a casserole, sear a steak, and much more.

Lastly, Amazon’s offering 23 percent off Le Creuset’s Heritage Casserole Stoneware Rectangular Dish, a great vessel for making everything from sheet cakes and lasagnas to, of course, casseroles.

Not only does this dish have the ability to maintain even temperatures, but it’s also safe for the freezer, microwave, oven, broiler and dishwasher.

