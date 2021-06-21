Amazon Is Selling a Dupe of Ina Garten’s Favorite Dutch Oven for an Unbelievably Low Price

When it comes to braising meat or tossing pasta or making soup, Ina Garten turns to her favorite, trusted cookware brand, Le Creuset — and for good reason. It’s a tried-and-true cookware brand that’s proven to last years (and for some, decades) doing what it does best: being the most versatile cooking vessel in your kitchen. But owning Le Creuset cookware means dishing out hundreds of dollars and for those who’d rather spend less, we have just the alternative: Amazon Basics’ Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven. Don’t get us wrong, it’s by no means the same thing as a Le Creuset Dutch oven, but it’ll absolutely do the job until you can get your hands on one. And for a limited time this Prime Day, it’s 30 percent off.

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day, an annual two-day event where you can score deep discounts on millions of items, Amazon Basics’ Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven is about $15 off its usual price of $47. The 6-quart cooking vessel is available in four different colors (blue, green, red, and white).

Perfect for making large meals, this Dutch oven boasts even heat distribution and retention (thanks to the cast iron), and is oven-safe up to 400 degrees.

Other Prime Day deals on Amazon Basics’ Dutch ovens include 30 percent off this Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet.

Just as versatile, this skillet can be used to virtually do it all: fry chicken and burgers, make a casserole, make gravy — you name it. Plus, it looks great.

“The bonus for me is they are so beautiful they sit on my hutch like display pieces,” writes one Amazon reviewer.

