Finding a pet carrier that your furry friend feels comfortable staying in is never easy. They’re typically bulky and hard to lug around, especially on long journeys. If you have a pet that has a hard time in small spaces or you have a struggle lifting the traditional pet carrier, then Costco has the perfect product for you. They have some pretty awesome pet products like their canopy dog bed and “pet-proof” trash can and their latest is perfect for carrying your pet. It’s an expandable and rollable pet carrier too perfect for traveling not to share.

Related story Costco Is Selling a Dessert That Tastes Like Your Favorite Starbucks Drink

The popular Instagram account @costco_doesitagain shared the find with followers writing, “Rolling expandable soft sided dog carrier! $34.99” For under 40 dollars this is such a steal. We love that it’s soft-sided making it easy to store and lighter than a traditional, metal crate. We think the wheeling aspect is a serious game-changer too. Now you won’t have to worry about getting shoulder pain from lugging that pet carrier around. It looks super roomy for your little pets. We think the expandable aspect makes it great for dogs and cats that struggle in confined spaces.

If you’re planning on doing any traveling soon, you should consider purchasing this pet carrier from Costco. It’s got some unique features that we think make it a total steal at its price point. This is one of the many reasons why we love our Costco membership. You can find some pretty awesome products at incredible prices. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one of these, we recommend heading to your local Costco ASAP, because we have a feeling they are going to sell out fast.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: