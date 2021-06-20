This KitchenAid Mixer Is $120 Off At Target, So It’s Time To Make Your Baking Dreams Come True

Instead of asking who wants a KitchenAid mixer, it’s better to ask who wouldn’t want a KitchenAid mixer? The high-quality mixer has become a status symbol and a mark that you’ve fully transitioned into adulthood (or perhaps, your 30s). It’s on everyone’s wedding registry and must-have for anyone who dabbles (or aspires to dabble) in baking. When people dream of furnishing their kitchen, a colorful mixer is always there. This mixer isn’t cheap, though, which is why KitchenAid mixer sales are so noteworthy.

We spotted a deeply discounted KitchenAid mixer during Target’s Deal Days. The mixer, which usually retails for $419.99, is only $299.99 right now. It’s $120 cheaper, which is something to celebrate. But it’s only this discounted until Monday. Target’s Deal Days last until Tuesday, but they know this deal is too good to keep live for long.

This particular KitchenAid mixer is stainless steel, holds five quarts and has 10 different speeds, so you can slowly mix your ingredients or whip cream. The 10 attachments allow you to take this mixer outside of the baking world and prep everything from pasta to burgers (yes, we’re serious).

If this deal convinced you to see what else Target Deal Days, which is an Amazon Prime sale alternative, has to offer, we promise there’s a lot to browse on Target’s website. From vacuums to AirPods Pro, there’s plenty of coveted items on sale right now. Target will continue to roll out new deals through Tuesday.

KitchenAid Mixer—Save $120

This mixer comes with 10 attachments, so you have everything you need to pretend you’re a contestant on the Great British Baking Show. It’s available in ice blue (pictured), red, silver, black and matte black.

