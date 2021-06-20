Target Deal Days Starts Today — Here Are 5 Deals You Can’t Miss

Target’s Deal Days are here again, and the discounts are better than ever. This sale is considered a Prime Day-alternative, but Target got a little ahead of their competition by kicking off Deal Days today — one day before Prime Day begins. Target’s Deal Days are definitely worth checking out. There’s sales on electronics, toys and even patio furniture. It’s basically the Black Friday of the summer. Why wait until the day after Thanksgiving to score great deals on things you need when you can just get it done now?

If you’re one of those people who always leaves Target or their website with something, then this sale was made for you. We know that deals can be overwhelming, though, so we did the digging for you to save you some time. We’ve rounded up five of the best deals on Target Deal Days. The sale ends on Tuesday and some of the popular items on this list might sell out before Deal Days come to a close, so you better grab your wallet. We found a little something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones or looking for a new fan to cool you off this summer, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down to see the deals.

You might want to bookmark this article, because Target is going to drop new deals every day until the sale comes to a close. In some cases, Target is offering up to 50 percent off specific categories.

Apple AirPods Pro—Save $60

Been waiting for the perfect time to snatch up some AirPods Pro? Here’s your chance. AirPods Pro are rarely discounted, but these are 24 percent off. These noise-cancelling and water-resistant pods are worth the splurge.

Apple AirPods Pro $189.99

Dyson Pure Cool Link—Save $150

A stylish fan does exist! This small but mighty air purifier and fan combo from Dyson is a summer must-have. This fan is equipped with a HEPA air filter. It’s a whopping 38 percent off right now.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan $249.99

Instant Pot Duo—Save $60

The Instant Pot is 50 percent off. We aren’t kidding. This 6-quart pressure cooker has nine different functions and is perfect for prepping meals for up to six people. Now that adults are starting to head back into the office, this Instant Pot is the must-have meal prep tool.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 qt 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $59.99

Dyson V8—Save $130

The lightweight, cordless vac packs a punch. It runs up for up to 40 minutes per charge and can still deep clean your carpets. The Dyson is a rare 34 percent off, so if you need a new vacuum, now is a great time to get one.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum $249.99

Air Fryer—Save $40

Air fryers are the hot new appliance — for good reason. You can fry just about anything in these, but with little to no oil. That means healthy, fast meals that just require the pressing of a few buttons. This PowerXL air fryer is normally $99.99, but it’s currently 40 percent off.