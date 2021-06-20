Run, Don’t Walk — This Smart TV Is 41% Off as an Early Prime Day Deal

You might associate TV deals with Black Friday, but you can find a lot of steeply discounted TVs during Prime Day. Even though Prime Day technically kicks off tomorrow, June 21, and lasts through the end of the day on June 22, Amazon threw Prime members a bone and dropped a few early deals on TVs. We found one that we think is way too good to pass up.

The Insignia 24 in. Smart TV is ordinarily $169.99, but it’s only $99.99 for Prime Day. That means you’re saving $70 on a brand new TV. Because it’s a Smart TV, you can access all of your streaming services — Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and more. The TV connects to WiFi, so you don’t technically need cable to watch what you want. The home screen is so easy to use, which is great news for the tech-adverse who sometimes struggle with a new electronic gadget.

The TV also comes with a handy voice remote, which is automatically synced with Alexa. That means you don’t have to waste time awkwardly typing in show or movie names — simply press the mic button, say the name of your movie and Alexa will handle the rest. This deal ends in two days, so you better add it to your cart now.

In order to take advantage of Prime Day deals, you have to be a Prime member. Luckily, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial of their Prime membership, so you can try it out and do some Prime day shopping. As a Prime member, you get free 2-day Prime shipping, access to Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, and much more.

24 in. Smart TV — 41 percent off

This TV’s software updates automatically, so you won’t have to worry about your TV being out-of-date. If you’re looking for a bigger version, there’s a 39-in. version that’s 28 percent off.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV $99.99 on Amazon.com

