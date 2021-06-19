This Shark Robot Vacuum Is A Can’t-Miss Early Prime Day Deal At $150 Off

Let’s face it, of all the chores we have to complete around the house, vacuuming is always the most time-consuming, tedious task. Of course, in the end, it has to be done. That’s why robot vacuums are one of our favorite inventions. Where it might have taken us hours to clean every small crack and deep crevice, the robot vacuum is able to take the burden off of our shoulders and roam freely throughout our house. Honestly, it’s magical. Well, if you’ve been meaning to get your hands on a robot vacuum but just haven’t been able to justify the high price tag, we’ve got you covered. Amazon is currently selling a Shark Robot Vacuum for $150 off it’s retail price, meaning you can snag it for only $349.99. Yep, you’re not going to want to miss out on this deal.

Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum

There are so many versions of robot vacuums available nowadays, but the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum’s self-empty base sets itself far away from the competition. After each cleaning session, your robot automatically empties itself into the bagless self-empty base. Plus, it can hold up to 30 days of dirt, making cleaning up so much easier for us.

Oh, and did we mention you can start or schedule cleanings with one tap in the SharkClean app or with voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant?! Now that’s magic. With a gadget like this, all you really have to do is sit back and watch it do its thing — and we’re totally okay with that.

