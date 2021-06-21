This TikTok-Famous Cleaning Bundle Is 20 Percent Off for Prime Day & It’s Basically Magic

Every home has that one stain that won’t come out no matter what cleaning product you spray it with, but there’s a new entry to the cleaning game: Stardrops’s The Pink Stuff. Don’t underestimate the cute pink packaging, this cleaner is strong enough to tackle your arch nemesis stain. That’s exactly why the cleaning paste went viral on TikTok. In one video, it erased some kids’ scribbles right off of the wall in just one wipe of a cloth, so think of the possibilities.

Now, the Pink Stuff bundle is on sale for Prime Day, so you can try it out for yourself for just a little over $20. You’ll get the Miracle Cleaning Paste, which is the most popular of their products. It can tackle your cookware, counters, grout, and floor stains. Just maybe think twice before using it on a delicate item, because it is a strong cleaner.

You’ll also get two additional multi-purpose cleaners and a foaming bathroom cleaner. Everything in this bundle is all-natural —its primary ingredients are baking soda, quartz, sodium silicate, and soap — so you don’t need to worry about harsh chemicals typically found in cleaning products. Warning: This product actually might get you excited about cleaning.

Naturally with an army of positive video reviews out there, this product has a tendency to sell out very quickly, so I would add this to your cart while you still can. It’s sure to be gone before the Prime Day deal is. Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get access to all the deals instantly.

The Pink Stuff Bundle

With this bundle, you receive the Miracle Cleaning Paste, Multi-Purpose Spray, Cream Cleaner and Bathroom Spray, so basically it’s time to deep-clean your home.

