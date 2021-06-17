Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale Is Happening Today & Three-Wick Candles Are so Cheap

It’s back! And it’s bigger than ever this year: Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale. Kicked off on June 14 and this year’s sale not only boasts up to 75 percent off select items, like fragrances and everyone’s favorite 3-Wick Candles, but Bath & Body Works is also launching more than 90 new summer products, from beach-inspired fragrances to sweet summer treats-inspired scents.
Let’s start with Bath & Body Works’ many markdowns. Across its entire store (both in-store and online), shoppers can expect upwards of 75 percent off some of their favorite products, including about half off newly released and tried-and-true 3-Wick Candles, like the super-popular, intoxicatingly scented, Mahogany Teakwood.
Another popular pick is this summer release, Cactus Blossom.
Featuring a mix of cactus flower petal, sun-kissed coconut, vanilla and lemon fragrances, the candle not only smells great, but it’s gorgeous, too.
Hand soaps are also on sale for half off, and we’re all about fruity, summer-friendly scents, like Watermelon Lemonade.
And, of course, what’s a trip to Bath & Body Works without stocking up on Wallflower refills? As part of the Semi-Annual Sale, Wallflower refills are more than half off; and our current favorites include Waikiki Beach Coconut and Fresh Cotton, which boasts a refreshing, relaxing, room-filling scent comprised of “soft cotton blossom,” lemon zest and Lily of the Valley.
Check out Bath & Body Works’ entire Semi-Annual Sale on their website. But hurry, because the sale will only go on for as long as supplies last — which usually isn’t very long.
