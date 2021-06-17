Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale Is Happening Today & Three-Wick Candles Are so Cheap

It’s back! And it’s bigger than ever this year: Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale. Kicked off on June 14 and this year’s sale not only boasts up to 75 percent off select items, like fragrances and everyone’s favorite 3-Wick Candles, but Bath & Body Works is also launching more than 90 new summer products, from beach-inspired fragrances to sweet summer treats-inspired scents.

Let’s start with Bath & Body Works’ many markdowns. Across its entire store (both in-store and online), shoppers can expect upwards of 75 percent off some of their favorite products, including about half off newly released and tried-and-true 3-Wick Candles, like the super-popular, intoxicatingly scented, Mahogany Teakwood.

Mahogany Teakwood 3-Wick Candle $15.95

Another popular pick is this summer release, Cactus Blossom.

Featuring a mix of cactus flower petal, sun-kissed coconut, vanilla and lemon fragrances, the candle not only smells great, but it’s gorgeous, too.

Cactus Blossom 3-Wick Candle $12.95

Hand soaps are also on sale for half off, and we’re all about fruity, summer-friendly scents, like Watermelon Lemonade.

Watermelon Lemonade Foaming Hand Soap $3.75

And, of course, what’s a trip to Bath & Body Works without stocking up on Wallflower refills? As part of the Semi-Annual Sale, Wallflower refills are more than half off; and our current favorites include Waikiki Beach Coconut and Fresh Cotton, which boasts a refreshing, relaxing, room-filling scent comprised of “soft cotton blossom,” lemon zest and Lily of the Valley.

Fresh Cotton Wallflower Refill $3.50

Check out Bath & Body Works’ entire Semi-Annual Sale on their website. But hurry, because the sale will only go on for as long as supplies last — which usually isn’t very long.

