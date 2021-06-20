Chewy Is Offering an Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sale & Just About Everything Is Deeply Discounted

We love shopping, so we’re always on the look out for a good deal. And when we say shopping, we mean shopping for our pets, obviously. After all, nothing beats the feeling of watching your cat, dog, bird, or otherwise feathered, furred, or scaled friend playing with a new toy or enjoying a yummy snack and knowing that you’ve brought them some joy. Keeping our animal friends happy and healthy as can be can get pricey if you’re not smart about it, which is why we love Chewy. They always have a great selection of deals, but they’re having a special Blue Box Event sale running June 20-23, and we can’t believe how awesome the discounts are.

For starters, they’re offering 40 percent off your first autoship. No one likes lugging huge bags of pet food, cat litter, and other regular supplies home from the store, so why not take advantage of this deal and streamline your monthly pet supply purchases?

They even sell pharmacy items. In fact, if you spend $49 during the Blue Box Event sale, you can get a $30 eGift Card to spend on your first Pharmacy purchase. Flea and heartworm medication gets expensive, so this deal is one not to miss.

Image: Nexgard.

Nexgard $59.99 Buy now Sign Up

It’s summer, and we’ve been buying lots of fun stuff for ourselves so we can enjoy the season, but our pets need some new activities, too. That’s why we’re so excited to see that we’ll be able to get 50 percent off select dog toys and cat toys, including 50 percent off pet pools. You read that right – you can help your pet beat the heat this summer with their very own pool.

Image: Frisco.

Frisco Dog Pool $57.38 Buy now Sign Up

It doesn’t stop there. You can also get 25 percent off Disney pet products, discounted pet DNA kits, tasty bones and chews for your dog, and more.

Image: Disney.

Pluto Dog Collar $11.69 Buy now Sign Up

Check the Chewy website every day to see their Daily Deals, so you don’t miss anything. There’s never been a better time to splurge on your pet.

