Ulta Beauty Has a Secret SPF Savings Event Just in Time for Summer—Hurry, It’s Ending Soon

We’ve been anxiously awaiting another savings event from Ulta Beauty as soon as their massive Gorgeous Hair Event was over, and while there isn’t a blowout event like that happening, we found a hidden spot full of can’t-miss deals going on now—mostly on all your fave SPF products— just in time for summer.

It turns out that Ulta Beauty has a semi-secret sale section that you’ll totally miss if you don’t look for it. And currently, there are a bunch of Buy More, Save More deals going on right now, so it’s time to stock up on all your favorites ASAP!

Neutrogena, Coola, and Sun Bum are just a few SPF brands that are buy one, get one 50% off right now, so you’ll have no trouble finding sun care on sale that’ll cover you from head to toe (literally!). If you’re stocked up on sun care, there are also some makeup, hair tools and candle deals going on too. Some products are even part of a buy two, get on free deal as well, so you’ve got plenty of things to choose from.

Ahead, check out some of the cult-favorite products taking part in this under-the-radar sale event at Ulta Beauty—most of the deals end June 19th, so you’ve only got a few days to snag these savings! You can check out all the secret deals here.

Psst: Oprah’s favorite Philosophy moisturizer is flat-out discounted—it’s 30% off, so make sure to add that to your cart too.

Coola Skincare—Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off

Coola’s one of our favorite sunscreen brands, and everything is part of the buy 1, get 1 half off deal. From hair sunscreen to body SPF, you’ll have no trouble finding goodies to stock up on for the summer. This one is piña colada scented—need we say more? You can check out all the Coola products here.

Piña Colada Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 $25

Neutrogena—Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off

Neutrogena’s a tried-and-true brand for all your sun care needs from hypoallergenic face sunscreen to body SPF, so you don’t want to miss out on a chance to save big on all your go-to products.

Sheer Zinc Face Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 $16.99

Sun Bum–Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off

Sun Bum’s nourishing sun care formulas really can’t be beat—and neither can the brand’s selection. Don’t forget to add after-sun products to your cart, like Cool Down aloe gel, and other innovative SPF products like a lip balm and hair spray.

Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel $9.99

