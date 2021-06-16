This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Dupe Is On Sale At Amazon For Under $100

There are some chores that are so miserable, we try to avoid them as often as possible. That used to be the case with vacuuming, because we were lugging around a dusty machine that weighed about the same as a Saint Bernard, with a too-short cord that always seemed to snap out of the wall outlet if we got more than 6 feet away. Then, we borrowed a friend’s Dyson cordless vac, and realized there was a better way. But the Dyson comes with a hefty price tag. On the look out for alternatives, we found this affordable Dyson cordless vacuum dupe on Amazon, and best of all, it’s currently 50 percent off.

The most recent Dyson cordless vacuum model is a whopping $684.99. That’s a lot of money to spend on something that sucks dirt off of your floor. But we can’t deny that having a cord-free vacuum really does make doing our least favorite chore not just bearable, but fun. When we can whiz around the house with our vacuum, getting into all of the little corners and spots our old corded vacuum could never reach, it starts to seem worth it.

However, our bank account tells a different story. $700 for a vacuum? No way.

Enter the Aposen Cordless Vacuum, a Dyson dupe that we can actually afford. This bad boy can be used on hard floors or carpets, has a powerful 200 watt motor, is lightweight, and is currently only $89.99, on sale from its usual price of $179.99.

You can use it as a stick vaccuum, or remove the floor vacuum head and use the included crevice and upholstery tools with the cordless cannister and handle. It’s much easier than trying to use attachments on the tube of an upright vacuum that keeps falling over and hitting you in the head when you’re vacuuming dust bunnies from under the couch…not that we’ve ever experienced such an indiginity.

It’s summer, which means we’re doing a lot more outdoor activities, tracking in beach sand, grass from the lawn, and dirt from hiking. There’s never been a better time for a vacuum upgrade. If you’re in the same boat, you’ve got to take advantage of this affordable cordless vacuum while it’s available.

