Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck
Newsletters
Newsletters

Amazon’s Selling a $35 Lookalike of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Cuyana Tote

Tamara Kraus
meghan-markle-02
Image: Mischa Schoemaker/AP; Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
Sleeping Mask
Everyday Humans Pre & Post-Sun Water
Meghan Markle Cuayana Tote Lookalike on
body shop cool cucumber body yogurt
View Gallery 19 Images

A couple weeks ago, we discovered that Target has a spot-on lookalike for Meghan Markle’s favorite (almost $200) Cuyana tote. So logically, the next step was to scout out an affordable version on Amazon, and yep, we found one! And like the bag at Target, it’s just under $40, so we’re grabbing it in both colors. Psst: Back to the office is approaching, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a brand new work bag— or an upgraded travel tote for summer.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Lazy loaded image
Image: Overbrooke.

This chic tote will cost you just $35—that’s $160 less than the real deal! And just like the Target version, it’s reversible so you’re getting double the bag for a fraction of the cost. It’s even made with vegan leather that’s scratch and water resistant, along with being a more eco-conscious accessory choice. The black color transforms into a gorgeous sand color that’s perfect for year-round use. It’s super roomy too so you can fit everything you need for the day—from your laptop to a set of workout clothes (which will come in handy as many of us head back to the office).

Overbrooke Reversible Tote Bag - Premium Vegan Leather Womens Shoulder Tote $34.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

You can also snag this beauty in a pretty pink and cream combo for a subtle pop of color.

Lazy loaded image
Image: Overbrooke.

Naturally, this pink style is selling out fast, so grab it while you can. It’s the perfect shade for summer.

Overbrooke Reversible Tote Bag - Premium Vegan Leather Womens Shoulder Tote $34.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

And if you want to shop the OG Markle-approved bag, you can check it out here.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Cookware brands Le Creuset

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad