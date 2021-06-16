Amazon’s Selling a $35 Lookalike of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Cuyana Tote

A couple weeks ago, we discovered that Target has a spot-on lookalike for Meghan Markle’s favorite (almost $200) Cuyana tote. So logically, the next step was to scout out an affordable version on Amazon, and yep, we found one! And like the bag at Target, it’s just under $40, so we’re grabbing it in both colors. Psst: Back to the office is approaching, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a brand new work bag— or an upgraded travel tote for summer.

This chic tote will cost you just $35—that’s $160 less than the real deal! And just like the Target version, it’s reversible so you’re getting double the bag for a fraction of the cost. It’s even made with vegan leather that’s scratch and water resistant, along with being a more eco-conscious accessory choice. The black color transforms into a gorgeous sand color that’s perfect for year-round use. It’s super roomy too so you can fit everything you need for the day—from your laptop to a set of workout clothes (which will come in handy as many of us head back to the office).

Overbrooke Reversible Tote Bag - Premium Vegan Leather Womens Shoulder Tote $34.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

You can also snag this beauty in a pretty pink and cream combo for a subtle pop of color.

Naturally, this pink style is selling out fast, so grab it while you can. It’s the perfect shade for summer.

And if you want to shop the OG Markle-approved bag, you can check it out here.

