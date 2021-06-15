This Genius TikTok-Famous Toaster Is $120 Off Ahead of Prime Day

You’d think it would be easier to make toast, but in our experience, it’s anything but simple. Ours always ends up either burnt or nearly raw, dry as cardboard, or, worst of all, takes seemingly forever to cook. And don’t even get us started on how many times we have to double toast our bagels and English muffins in a regular toaster. But we’re living in the future now, and there is a better way. We first started noticing the Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster on TikTok, where we were impressed with its modern look, touch screen design, and fast toasting times. Now, it’s on sale for $120 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day, meaning now is the perfect time to scoop one up.

When your toaster arrives, you’ll never have to worry about waiting around forever for your bread to toast again. That’s because the smart InstaGLO heating system toasts your bread items up to 35 percent faster than a traditional toaster, searing the exterior of your bread, bagels, and English muffins quickly, leaving the interior fluffy, warm, and tender.

The touchscreen lets you select the type of product you’re toasting, whether it’s fresh, frozen, or being reheated, and which of seven darkness levels you prefer for your toasted item. In fact, there are more than 60 toasting algorithms programmed in the machine, so you’ll always be able to get perfect results. There’s even a notification that will pop up on the screen to let you know when it’s time to empty out the crumb tray.

What are you waiting for? If you’re tired of burnt toast and dry bagels, pick up a discounted Revolution InstaGLO Toaster today.

