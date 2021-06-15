Costco Is Selling Succulent Planters Perfect for Making a Statement in Your Yard

The warm weather is finally here and we want to be outside as much as possible. That’s why we think having an outdoor oasis in the comfort of your backyard is ideal. It’s a way to get the kids off the games, relax without having to go anywhere, and makes being at home feel that much more special. Costco has quickly become our go-to for backyard products — like Pendelton outdoor blankets, outdoor LED string lights, and even outdoor cooking pits — and we can’t wait to get our hands on their latest: a beautiful (and huge) planter full of succulents that’s a total show stopper.

The popular Instagram account @costcoguide shared the find, writing, “Succulent planter at Costco. Succulents are the best low maintenance plants! They love the sun and very little water! 🌱” Our favorite part about these adorable planters (besides the cuteness) is just how easy they are to care for. Even if you don’t have a green thumb, we think these have a good chance of surviving.

Honestly, Costco is nailing it with their plant section lately — it’s becoming a go-to spot for adorable, affordable succulents in chic planters. And these are no exceptions: The planter only costs $19.99 and for an arrangement like this, we can’t imagine these will be hanging out on the store shelves for long. The plant deals at Costco are awesome and it’s one of the many reasons why we love our Costco membership oh, so much.

