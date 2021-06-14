Here’s What Kristen Bell Is Adding to Her Cart This Amazon Prime Day

PSA: Amazon Prime Day is exactly a week away, so it’s time to start making that wish list if you haven’t done so already. Next to the holiday season, this is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, so you do not want to miss out on these deals. However, there’s a lot to sift through, so to make things a lot easier for you, Amazon teamed up with a few celebs to share their favorite small businesses on Amazon to shop this Prime Day and always. Kristen Bell, one of our favorite celeb moms, is one of the influencers Amazon teamed up with, and she curated a bunch of must-haves you’re going to want to add to your cart right now.

ICYMI, Amazon is offering $10 in credit to use on Prime Day if you spend at least $10 at a qualifying small business (now through June 20th), so you’ve really got nothing to lose. Who doesn’t want free money while supporting one of Amazon’s small businesses?

And that’ll be a piece of cake to do with Bell’s curated picks from small businesses. From her favorite chocolate (you can never go wrong with some chocolate, right?) and natural dog treats to the ultimate solar phone charger for camping, Bell’s picks are both practical and affordable. Check out some of her favorites below—you can also check out Karamo Brown and Mindy Kaling’s Amazon picks here.

Reminder: only Prime members can access Prime Day deals, so if you’re not one yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Camping Essential

As seen on Shark Tank, this genius camping gadget is an absolute must if you’re venturing outside this summer. This LED lantern is solar-powered, has up to 300 lumens and 5 brightness levels. It’ll fully charge your phone up to three times!

2-in-1 Camping Lantern/Solar Phone Charger - LuminAID Titan $74.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Next-Level Chocolate

Chocolate is never a bad idea, but this one from Kando Chocolates is going to become your new favorite. Made with 56% Ghana Cocoa that’s Fair Trade, these Non-GMO bars are some of the best you’ll ever have. Unlike other dark chocolates, this one doesn’t have that bitter taste. You can shop a variety of chocolates on their Amazon page.

Kanda Chocolates Dark Chocolate $70 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Natural Dog Jerky

Bell loves pups as much as we do! Treat Fido to something that’s good for him too with these natural jerky treats from Pawstruck. Bonus, they also help promote healthy joints.

Pawstruck Dog Jerky Treats - Joint Health Beef Chews $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

These are just a few of Bell’s picks, but you can check out all she has to rave about in a video on Amazon here.

