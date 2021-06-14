Meghan Markle Gifted This Tatcha Product At Her Baby Shower & QVC Has an Unreal Deal On It for a Limited Time

Tatcha’s long been a luxury beauty favorite, but when Meghan Markle included Tatcha’s The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder in her baby shower gift bag a couple years ago, it quickly became more in demand than ever before. Since this item isn’t exactly drugstore-beauty cheap, you’ll want to wait for a sale to snatch it up for less. It just so happens that we spotted a can’t-miss sale on the Markle-loved product, along with a few other favorites from the brand at QVC. Time for a royal-approved beauty haul!

Currently, QVC is offering a limited-time deal on a Tatcha bundle, which includes the foamy, gentle exfoliant that Markle loves—papaya enzymes thoroughly clean the skin and help with cell turnover for the glowiest skin around. So that’s her royal beauty secret! The set is just $99 right now (originally $120), so you do not want to miss out on these savings. The three-piece set also has the newest version of the Dewy Serum and the Ageless Eye Cream so all the skincare essentials are covered. The bundle is already a major deal—if you were to purchase these items separately, it’d run you $259 at QVC—so with the sale, you’re saving $119 total! Talk about the deal of the year.

The Markle effect is real: just look at the rise of Rothy’s, Mother jeans, and the Cuyana tote she loves. We wouldn’t be surprised if this bundle sells out once the world finds out about it. So make sure to grab it now before the sale ends!

Shop the discounted bundle below, which is a Today’s Special Value deal, and some other Tatcha faves on sale at QVC right now. Bonus: If you’re new to QVC, you can get $15 off your entire purchase by using the code BIRTHDAY at checkout (exclusions apply).

Bundle Deal—$20 Off (Save $119 if purchased separately)

Image: Tatcha.

See what all the Tatcha hype is about with this starter trio, which includes the cult-favorite Rice Polish, Dewy serum, and Ageless eye cream. It’s a Today’s Special Value, so it’ll be gone before you know it—it’s selling fast!

Travel Set—Save $15 if purchased separately

Image: Tatcha.

Finally, we can travel again. Make sure your skin is prepped by stocking up on this travel set, which includes The Silk Powder and Liquid Silk Canvas. This is the ultimate duo for glowy skin on the go.

Priming Essential

Image: Tatcha.

If you don’t use a primer, there’s really no point in doing the rest of your makeup. Tatcha’s Liquid Silk Canvas gives you a professional-looking makeup job at home in just minutes—and it’s super lightweight too. It preps skin for a smoother makeup application and makes makeup pigment look even better. While this one is just a couple dollars off, it doesn’t go on sale that often.

