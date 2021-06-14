Giada De Laurentiis Wore a Stunning LBD To The Daytime Emmys & You Can Buy It Online

We love just about everything that Giada De Laurentiis does. When she posts a summery recipe for ice pops or Instant Pot chicken cacciatore, we immediately add the required ingredients to our shopping list, and when she came out with her latest cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better, we added it to our bookshelf ASAP. So, when we saw the stunning little black dress De Laurentiis wore to the Daytime Emmys, we knew we had to see if we could get one for ourselves. And it turns out, we can!

De Laurentiis stepped out in a modern black midi dress from Aje. The dress has a high neck that’s offset by assymetrical cut-outs that make the gown feel anything but boring. We love the gathering around the cut-outs, and the soft shine of the fabric where the light hits it adds dimension and movement to the look.

Now, we’re used to seeing celebs wear gowns and dresses that are totally out of our budget, and often, they’re not even available to the public, so we were ecstatic to find that the dress De Laurentiis wore is available online. Even better? It’s less than $500, which makes it a feasible choice for black-tie events, formal weddings, and the like.

The Chateau Cut Out Dress from Aje. is $475.00. It’s made of a linen and viscose blend fabric, and comes in sizes 4-14.

The Chateau Cut Out Dress from Aje. $475.00

If you love the look but not the price tag, you can find similar dresses for less. This cotton-linen blend dress from ASOS has a similar length and features a cute underbust cut-out, and is only $48.

ASOS Esme Linen Cut Out Midi Dress $48.00

If you don’t have a formal even to go to, we also love this cute, casual little black dress from Amazon that features a high neckline and torso cut-outs, with a shorter hemline.

BELONGSCI Women Sleeveless Racerback A-Line Cut Out Dress 29.99 on Amazon.com

Giada De Laurentiis has always influenced out pantry, but now she’s influencing our closet as well. What can’t the woman do?

