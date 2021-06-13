This $29 Cooling Neck Fan on Amazon Is a Must-Have for Getting Through the Summer Heat

With temperatures already inching up across the country, this summer is looking to be a hot one. While you could plan on holing up inside with the AC blasting, that’s not very practical — or fun. Think of all the backyard parties and outdoor activities you’ll miss out on! Luckily, Amazon has just the thing you need (but never actually knew you needed — until now): a cooling neck fan you can wear while picnicking, biking, gardening, or just lounging outside with friends and family.

Related story Victoria Beckham Swears By This Cult-Favorite Body Moisturizer & It's Less Than $20 on Amazon

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The FrSara neck fan hangs around your neck like a sleek pair of headphones, blowing air around your neck and head in almost a full 360 degrees. With three speeds — from gentle to cooling to strong wind — the neck fan increases the airflow around you by up to 90 percent in just 3 seconds with 60 turbine blades. Because there are no fan blades, the fan won’t tangle your hair. Bonus: it operates quietly.

Courtesy of FrSara.

FrSara Neck Fan $36.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Made of food-grade silicone material that is is flexible and adjustable, the FrSara neck fan fits all sizes of necks and won’t slide off or break during exercise. Simply charge up the included lithium batteries via the USB port, toss the neck fan in its travel bag, and take it with you anywhere you go. One charge can last from 4 to 10 hours, so you can use it everywhere from a church service in the morning to a sweltering afternoon Little League game to a nighttime stadium concert. Plus, it comes in 12 colors and patterns so there’s a style perfect for whatever your summer lewk is.

We’re stoked to have a sleek and easy way to avoid the embarrassment, discomfort, and just general yuck factor of dripping sweat down our faces — and join in all the fun of outdoor activities this summer no matter how hot it is outside.

Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below: