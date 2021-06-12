Victoria Beckham Swears By This Cult-Favorite Body Moisturizer & It’s Less Than $20 on Amazon

If there’s one thing we follow religiously, it’s celeb recommendations. Sure, we might not always be able to snag products that are actually in line with our budget; but every once in a while an A-lister will give their stamp of approval to a seriously affordable item. And our newest body care obsession is courtesy to none other than Posh Spice herself, Victoria Beckham. Speaking to Glamour, Beckham gave a rundown of her favorite skin-care products and among her beauty secrets was Weleda Skin Food Body Cream.

The body cream is made with extracts of gentle viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile for a calming and soothing effect on your skin. We all know the importance of moisturizing, and this skin food hydrates your skin and leaves you with a healthy-looking glow. But hey, don’t take our word for it, take Posh Spice’s.

“At night, I slather myself in Weleda Skin Food before bed. I cannot get enough of this thick moisturizer for my body,” Beckham told the outlet.

As for the rest of Beckham’s beauty routine, she told Glamour, “I tend to have a less-is-more approach with skincare. Fewer, better products are the way to go. I don’t have the time or patience to be fiddling with 10 different products at a time.”

