We Just Discovered Birkenstock has Colorful Gardening Clogs & They’re a Summer Must-Have

When summer rolls around we already know we’ll be sporting our go-to Birkenstock sandals every chance we get. The versatile footwear is perfect for practically every occasion. For the average gardener, however, you’ll be needing to switch out those trusty sandals for some protective gardening clogs instead. Luckily, Birkenstock has its own line of clogs that you can comfortably wear while keeping your toes safe and dry — and it’s a summer must-have.

Related story Nordstrom's Selling The Chicest Snakeskin Birkenstocks We've Ever Seen—& They're Selling Fast

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Amazon.

Birkenstock Women's Clogs $69.90 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Honestly, I’d want to wear these stunning hot pink clogs even when I’m not gardening. They’re perfect to slip on ahead of your errand days or trips to the beach. With shoes like crocs on the rise in daily fashion trends (you can thank celebs like Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber for that), these Birkenstock clogs will be a way to stand out from the crowd while still being able to reap the comfy benefits.

Yep, we just might need a pair of these in every color in our wardrobe. And with a price as affordable as this, why not snag some clogs for the whole family as well?

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: