This SodaStream Alternative on Amazon Is So Chic, It Basically Doubles As Art

If you’ve become obsessed with sparkling water during quarantine or have decided that it’s time to stop spending so much money on LaCroix, you should think about getting your own carbonator. Think about it: You can make your own seltzers and you won’t be at the whims of your grocery store’s seltzer shipments.

The SodaStream is the most popular of the soda makers out there, but if you’re looking for something more aesthetically pleasing, we’ve found an option that’ll look good on your kitchen counter and make you delicious sparkling water at just the press of a button. The AirSoda Carbonator basically looks like the KitchenAid of soda makers and costs virtually the same as the SodaStream. And best of all, It’s on Amazon.

Vibrant cooking appliances are all the rage right now—just think about the Dash Waffle Maker. Le Creuset has created an empire on that concept. So if you love colorful appliances, add the AirSoda to your cart. It comes in a pretty pastel blue that’s very on-trend.

It doesn’t just look pretty, though. It can make you carbonated cocktails, flavorful seltzers, sparkling wine and more. And, it doesn’t use any electricity at all. You won’t have to place this AirSoda next an outlet, because it doesn’t need one. It’s portable, too. You can take it out into the backyard when you have a cocktail hour before your dinner party.

On the AirSoda’s Amazon page, they even give you four recipes to try out, including a Peach Soda Water. Summer is right around the corner and seltzer is the ultimate summer drink, so this is a must-have.

Pastel Blue Soda Maker

Enjoy your own homemade seltzer or soda with this soda maker. Keep in mind that this carbonator does not come with a carbonator cartridge or any flavors, so you’ll have to buy those separately.

AirSoda Carbonator $74.99 on Amazon.com

