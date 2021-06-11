Why Open Wine Bottles the Old-Fashioned Way? This Top-Rated $20 Electric Opener on Amazon Makes It a Breeze

It’s extremely frustrating to not be able to open a bottle of wine on the first time. If you just want one glass of wine after a hard day at work or are trying to open it during a party, it can be embarrassing and annoying to fight with the corkscrew. You would think after many years of practice of opening a wine bottle that it’d be foolproof, but that’s just not the way it goes. An electric wine opener sort of sounds like expensive space-age technology, but it is actually affordable and works, too.

It only costs $19.99 to get an electric wine opener by Oster from Amazon. It even comes with a foil cutter, too, so you won’t need to use any elbow grease at all to get that cork out. This might all sound too good to be true, but I can tell you that it’s not. This Oster product is in my kitchen, and instead of pulling out a mechanical corkscrew, I take the Oster opener out of its charger and open my wine bottle in under 30 seconds.

The Oster wine opener is surprisingly lightweight and easy to use. You hover the opener over the cork and press the down button. Keep one hand on the wine bottle to keep it from rotating as the electric opener does its work. Once the opener can drill down no further, you press the up arrow to release the cork from the bottle. That’s it. Your wine is ready to be poured.

If you aren’t sold yet, this wine opener can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge of six to eight hours. Think about how much time that would save at a party.

This electric wine opener takes up minimal counter space, but you could put it in a drawer or cabinet after it charges if you don’t want it out in the open.

With this comprehensive set, you get the electric winer opener, foil cutter, two vacuum stoppers and an aerating wine pourer, so you’ll have everything you need to enjoy your wine.

