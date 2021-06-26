Target’s Exclusive Line With Justina Blakeney Is the Affordable-Boho Home Collection of Our Dreams

Justina Blakeney has long been one of my favorite interior designers—I’ve dreamed about having her work her boho-chic magic on my own space, but I know that’ll likely remain a dream. So, when I heard that her home brand Jungalow was teaming up with Target’s Opalhouse line (another one of my favorites), I couldn’t contain my excitement. It’s literally a match made in affordable home-decor heaven. And it’s finally available today! Goodbye, paycheck.

Jungalow x Opalhouse features playful yet sophisticated furniture, accessories, and decor that feel cozy and lived-in—and after the last year we’ve all had staying at home, that’s the ideal combination. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedroom, living room, or bathroom, Blakeney’s colorful line for Target will get the job done on a budget.

This launch comes just after the Hilton Carter for Target plant collection, so while you’re already shopping at Target, you’ll want to pick up a few new plant accessories to complement your new Jungalow x Opalhouse pieces. What we love most is that both of these collabs were in partnership with Black designers—we are here for this, Target!

As they say, life’s too short to have boring home decor, and now’s your chance to liven up your space without breaking the bank. This must-have line is already the talk of the internet, so if you see something you can’t live without, you’ll want to add it to your cart before it’s gone forever.

Check out our favorite picks from this exclusive line at Target below—there are a lot of gems in store and it was difficult to narrow down to just a handful of items, so make sure to check out the entire line here.

Modular Seating

Image: Target.

This customizable sofa just might be the most genius item in this line. Just buy one for a small studio or combine a few for a DIY sectional made just for your room.

Villea Velvet Modular Sofa Dark Blue/Green - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™ $250 Buy now Sign Up

Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Image: Target.

ICYMI, wallpaper is no longer outdated. And thanks to this whimsical line, you can easily remove it with ease—no scraping required.

Fiesta Animals Peel and Stick Wallpaper Cream - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™ $34 Buy now Sign Up

Egg Chair

Image: Target.

Opalhouse gave the TikTok egg chair trend some Jungalow flair with gorgeous rattan detailing.

Castilia Rattan Egg Chair Ivory - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™ $300 Buy now Sign Up

Abstract Artwork

Image: Target.

Nothing instantly transforms a space like gorgeous artwork, and Jungalow for Target is full of eye-catching pieces that look like they were made just for you—but without the custom price tag.

(Set of 2) 18 $50 Buy now Sign Up

Bold Pillow

Image: Target.

Pillows are another quick way to update a room, and you’ll have no trouble finding some personality-packed options in all shapes and sizes from this line. We’ll take one of each!

Bolster Oversized Woven Uneven Stripe Decorative Throw Pillow Terracotta - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™ $30 Buy now Sign Up

