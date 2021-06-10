Oprah’s Favorite Cookware Is Already Discounted on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Oprah has a long list of Favorite Things, but one that’s stood the test of time is HexClad and its stainless steel pans. Introduced to her Favorite Things list back in 2019, the HexClad brand not only boasts the Oprah stamp of approval, but the products are also one of the most high-quality nonstick and easy-to-clean pans out there. Of course, it’ll cost you. Typically, one 12-inch pan will set you back $140 and HexClad’s popular seven-piece set will put a $430 dent in your wallet. But today? Well, today’s your lucky day, because Amazon currently has a handful of HexClad’s pans on sale for up to 35% off.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Let’s start with the best deal: 35 percent off HexClad’s 10-inch non-stick stainless steel frying pan. Originally $185, this pan — along with all of HexClad’s pans — boasts a hexagon design that not only provides a stainless steel and non-stick surface, but it also gives the pan the ability to sear while using less oil, grease, and butter.

HexClad Hybrid Cookware 10-Inch Frying Pan $119.97 on Amazon.com

For a bigger pan, drop HexClad’s 12-inch stainless steel wok pan into your Amazon cart. More than 20 percent off, you’ll save about $30 on this wok pan that boasts a stay-cool handle and — like all HexClad pans — is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe.

HexClad Hybrid 12-Inch Wok Pan $109.97 on Amazon.com

Or, get the whole set for a discounted price. HexClad’s seven-piece hybrid stainless steel cookware set comes with lids and a wok. Plus, they look great, right?

HexClad 7-Piece Set $398.99 on Amazon.com

Take a look at Amazon’s entire HexClad sale here; and hurry, because these deals are likely not to last long.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: