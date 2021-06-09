Nordstrom’s Selling The Cutest Pool & Beach Accessories from Sunnylife—& You’ll Want It All

The countdown is on to Hot Girl Summer—are you ready? If not, we found just the summer accessories to help you take your pool and beach time to the next level. We just spotted the most extra outdoor accessories from Sunnylife at Nordstrom, and let’s just say, it’s going to be hard not to spend your entire paycheck here. From the cutest glitter inflatable pool to adorable beach towels and all the Instagrammable backyard games of your dreams, this is truly your one-stop-shop for all things summer.

We’ve been drooling over all the recent summer finds at Nordstrom—from outdoor dinnerware to actually affordable beach towels and a waterproof take on Jackie Kennedy’s favorite sandals. But this rainbow and glitter-adorned collection takes the cake. How could you not smile when using these goodies?

Like we said, there’s a lot to browse through here, but we did the hard work and picked the must-have finds we know your summer won’t be complete without. Ahead, check out the covetable picks from Sunnylife’s outdoor collection at Nordstrom—get it while you can!

Holographic Pool

Chic inflatable pools are the hottest item this summer, so if you don’t have one yet, this is the sign to hop on this very extra version. It’s perfect for kids and adults alike and an easy way to cool off just about anywhere.

Inflatable Glitter Holographic Pool $48.99

Game Board Beach Towel

This chic beach towel doubles as a game board so you can take some fun with your to the beach without an extra load. Yup, it features a checker board so you can enjoy some fun with friends in the sun–it even includes wooden game pieces.

Games Beach Towel with Game Pieces $39

Nautical Picnic Backpack

Make picnics a breeze with this preppy backpack picnic basket that’ll keep your hands free while in route.

Picnic Cooler Backpack $90

Rainbow Jenga

No summer is complete without some seriously cute backyard games—and Jenga is one of our favorites. Sunnylife also has other classic versions with a twist—from corn hole to ring toss.

Travel Jumbling Tower $16

Glam Pool Hammock .

Relax in style with this eye-catching pool hammock—it’s even on sale!

Glitter Hammock Float $24.49

