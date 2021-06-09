We Just Found Out That Amazon Sells Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Alo Leggings & They’re 20% Off

If there’s one thing the last year has taught us, it’s that leggings are, in fact, acceptable as pants, whether we’re sitting at home for hours on end, heading out for a hike, or (finally) hitting up brunch with our friends. But we still want to be slightly fashionable even if we are in leggings 24/7, so we’ve upgraded past our flimsy “three pairs for $15” from the big box stores. Jennifer Garner knows what we mean. She’s often spotted in a pair of celebrity-favorite Alo Yoga leggings, which we assumed were about a million dollars. So, imagine our surprise when we just saw that Garner’s favorite Alo leggings are on sale on Amazon for 20 percent off?

Normally, these Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Airbrush Leggings are $82, but the 20 percent off sale price brings them down to $65.56. They’re made with Alo’s signature nylon spandex blend fabric, perfect for lounging, stretching, being active, or whatever you can throw at them.

The sale price applies to the leggings in black, which are currently available on Amazon in sizes extra small through large. (We’d love to see an extended size range that’s more reflective of the sizes most Americans are actually wearing…just saying!)

You can also find the leggings in white, gravel glossy, black glossy, and rich navy glossy on Amazon, but the price and availability varies.

There are even more colors available on Alo’s website, though without the discount. But how cute are these leggings in their new Pink Lavender color?

Whether you’re a yoga expert, gym-hound, or just like wearing stretchy pants (bingo!) you can’t go wrong with a pair of Alo leggings. After all, if someone with the resources that Jennifer Garner has comes back to these leggings again and again, they must have something going for them, right?

