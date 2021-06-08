Oprah’s Favorite Foot Cream Brand Has A New Game-Changing Formula Just In Time for Sandal Season

You know the drill: If Oprah puts something on her Favorite Things list, we’re adding it to our carts immediately. One of many game-changing products from last year’s list that we honestly can’t live without is the miracle-working Footnanny foot cream, and now the Oprah-loved brand has added a new collection to its lineup. A few days ago, Oprah took to IG to share her first pedicure since pre-pandemic times with the founder of Footnanny, and she shared the brand’s new olive oil foot essentials, which includes the coveted foot cream. And yep, it’s gone viral so you’re gonna want to grab it before it sells out!

Oprah couldn’t have given the brand a more glowing review on Instagram: “Two words: Happy feet! The @footnanny’s scrubs and creams helped me for the last year but so happy to finally see Gloria (aka the Foot Nanny) in person after so long. Might dance after this pedicure🦶🏾💃🏾 #vaccinated”

This ultra-rich cream retails for $48 on Amazon and is packed with shea butter, cocoa butter, and cold pressed olea oil, which magically work together to transform dry, callused feet in no time. Better yet, iIt’s unscented, so it’s great if you’re sensitive to overpowering products.

If you’re not into the olive oil, you can also shop it in rose, sage, tea tree, and a plain unscented version too—check out all the invigorating versions here.

While your nail salon has likely opened up, this must-have foot cream makes us want to continue to do our pedis at home. And we bet it’ll become a beauty staple in your medicine cabinet too. If you need to call in backup for your feet, take your at-home to the next level and grab the starter set here.

