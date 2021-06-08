PSA: There’s a Secret Way to Score a $10 Gift Card Now to Use on Amazon Prime Day

ICYMI, Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Day event is coming up in a little less than two weeks—June 21st and 22nd—and we are already saving up to score major deals on everything from cookware to kids gear and hopefully all of Ina Garten’s cookbooks. But if you’re eager to snag deals now (FYI: Audible is 53% off already!) Amazon’s got you covered, along with a way to get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day.

Here’s the deal: Now through June 20th (Prime Day eve), Prime members will get $10 in credit when you spend at least $10 at one of these small businesses on Amazon. It seriously sounds too good to be true, so you’re definitely going to want to take advantage of this rare deal. Supporting small businesses and getting credit to use on Prime Day? You can’t go wrong.

Once you make your qualifying purchase, you’ll receive an email to claim your $10 credit. You can check out all the participating small businesses on Amazon here, along with more details about the offer. Not a Prime member? You can sign up now for a free 30-day trial here, and you’ll get access to all the exclusive Prime Day deals (including this offer) instantly. It’s as easy as 1,2,3.

Not sure where to start shopping? Kristen Bell, Karamo Brown, and Mindy Kaling shared the items from small businesses that they’re adding to their carts—you can check out their must-have picks here.

Below, check out some of the other can’t-miss early deals we’re shopping now:

Jennifer Garner-Approved Alo Leggings—20% Off

Image: Alo.

We just found out that Alo is on Amazon, and the Jennifer Garner-approved leggings are 20 percent off.

Ina Garten-Approved Lodge Grill—50% Off

Lodge

Ina Garten loves Lodge’s cast iron skillet, so when we discovered this genius grill for summer, we immediately had to have it. And it’s 50% off!

TikTok-Famous Dash Waffle Maker

Image: Dash.

We’re keeping an eye out for all the TikTok-approved products on sale during Prime Day, but the OG favorite Dash waffle maker is already 33 percent off.

