We’re Obsessed With This Surprisingly Chic Print Hammock From Vera Bradley

Summer may not officially be here yet, but with heat waves swarming all corners of the country, most of us are already in the swing of things. That means we’re soaking up the sunshine (and enjoying the cool summer mornings and evenings when the house is too hot to handle) outside and on the patio as much as possible. If you can relate, then why not treat yourself to some outdoor accessories that don’t look like they came out of a fisherman’s basement in 1842? Yes, we’re talking about replacing your nasty old hammock with something so pretty, you’ll want to make it the centerpiece of your outdoor space, and the prettiest hammocks we’ve found are from Vera Bradley’s new outdoor accessories collection with Classic Accessories.

Vera Bradley is known for boldly patterned purses, but this year, the brand is branching out in a big way. They teamed up with Classic Accessories to launch Vera Bradley hammocks, outdoor furniture cushions, and other printed accessories to spruce up your outdoor lounge space, and they’re surprisingly chic. Gone are the pastel paisley prints you might associate with Vera Bradley, bold florals and tropical prints taking their place, and we’re loving the change.

Since we love nothing more than lounging, the item we covet most from the new collection is the Vera Bradley by Classic Accessories Water-Resistant Quilted Hammock. If you’ve ever gotten tangled up in the mildewed rope of an old-fashioned hammock, then this is the style for you. The bed of the hammock is made with water-resistant, padded quilted fabric for your comfort rather than a tangle of rope, and has a foldable bambo spreader bar so you can safely store your hammock away or bring it with you on your next adventure.

The hammock comes in four different prints. Happy Blooms features brightly colored florals on a dark background so they really pop, Ikat Island features a blue colorway in a classic Ikat print, Rain Forest Canopy Coral is a mix of green and peachy leaves and foliage, and Rain Forest Toile stars gray, gold, and and light blue-green leaves and flowers.

After you upgrade your hammock, you might start giving your patio furniture, umbrella, and outdoor rugs the side-eye. If you’re looking to makeover your whole outdoor space, you can see the rest of Vera Bradley’s Classic Accessories collection here.

