Nordstrom’s Selling a Pendleton Blanket Lookalike From This Celeb-Loved Brand

If there’s one thing that can cheer us up on a rainy day, it’s snuggling up to a fuzzy warm blanket and binging our favorite shows. The key to a good lazy day is the perfect blanket. If you don’t already know, we are huge Pendleton blanket fans (have you seen the outdoor version?). They’re seriously so stylish, cute and timeless. Not to mention they also have super fun pet products that we cannot resist. Our other favorite blanket brand? The celebrity beloved Barefoot Dreams, if you’ve never experienced the luscious feel of these blankets you’re missing out. If you like the look of Pendleton blankets and the feel of Barefoot Dreams, then you’ll absolutely love what we just found. It’s a Barefoot Dreams blanket from Nordstrom with a pattern reminiscent of some of our Pendleton faves.

We totally get why Jennifer Garner raves about this brand’s blankets. The Barefoot Dreams Pendleton dupe blanket will set you back $145, however, it’s still less expensive than most Pendleton blankets and it has a totally similar look.

If you aren’t crazy about the print, there is a solid color version as well.

No matter which style you choose, if you’re in need of a good snuggle-up-in-bed-blanket we’ve got you covered. As soon as you touch one of these Barefoot Dreams throws, you’ll understand the hype.

