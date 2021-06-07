Target Is Selling the Cutest Fruit-Printed Doormats To Get Your Porch Ready for Summer— & They’re Just $13

One of our favorite ways to spruce up our porch for every season is no doubt a cute doormat. Leave it to our beloved Target to serve up the most adorable welcome mats we’ve ever seen, in summer-ready prints that’ll give your outdoor area a facelift instantly. Target’s in-house brands Sun Squad and Opalhouse are behind these must-have home accessories, and there are so many fun options to choose from—we are tempted to buy them all! From pineapples to a fruit medley, these mats are guaranteed to put a smile on your guests’ faces (and yours!).

Related story The Best Places to Buy Affordable Home Décor Online

Did we mention these adorable front doormats from Target are just $13? In that case, we’re getting one for the back door and garage too! These fun welcome mats are guaranteed to be a hot item at Target, so grab them while you can. And while you’re at it, why not pick up some discounted patio furniture and some retro Igloo coolers to complete your summer setup?

Check out the can’t-miss doormats below, and you can check out all of Target’s stylish doormats here

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fruit Punch

Image: Target. Summer is fruit season, so what better way to pay tribute to your fave hot-weather food than with a doormat covered in strawberries, watermelon and kiwis? It literally says “sweet summertime,” after all! Sweet Summertime' Fruit Doormat Natural - Sun Squad™ $13 Buy now Sign Up Pineapples Galore Image: Target.

Pineapples are the universal symbol of welcoming, so you really can’t find a more fitting thing to have displayed on your front doormat.

Hello Pineapple Doormat Natural - Sun Squad™ $13 Buy now Sign Up

Rainbow Stripes

Image: Target.

If fruit-adorned doormats aren’t your thing, keep things more simple with this equally cute striped welcome mat.

Summer Striped Doormat Neutral - Opalhouse™ $13 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: