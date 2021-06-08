Celeb-Loved Kendra Scott Just Dropped Its First Men’s Jewelry Collection (That Gives Back!) Just In Time for Father’s Day

Father’s day gift shopping is a total chore, and when you’ve got a super stylish dad to shop for, it gets even more complicated. The solution to your gift-gifting troubles? Kendra Scott’s new men’s jewelry line, Scott. Bros., which launched today just in time for Father’s Day! We’re not the only ones obsessed with the brand’s unique, yet affordable designs—celebs from Emily Ratajkowski to Blake Lively are too, so you know it’s a must-have in your jewelry collection. Given its cult-favorite status, Kendra Scott’s foray into men’s jewelry is something that’s sure to be hot-ticket item this Father’s Day, so you’ll want to shop it ASAP.

Related story Audible Subscriptions Are 53% Off As An Early Prime Day Deal — Just in Time for Summer Vacation

Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott was co-designed with Scott’s sons, and includes a range of cool bracelets crafted in sterling silver and 18K gold vermeil, complemented by genuine stones, leather, vinyl beads, and paracord. The pieces range from $68-$198, so there’s a price point for every budget. And as one of the brand’s core pillars is philanthropy, a portion of proceeds from the Cade suite will benefit Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Art Therapy Program. A cool gift that gives back? You can’t go wrong with one of these laidback, artisan styles for dad.

Ahead, check out a few of our favorite picks from the collection that we know your dad (and even you!) will love too.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Colorful & For a Cause

Image: Kendra Scott.

Not only will these cool beaded bracelets take dad’s style to the next level (gift him a few for a stackable look), but they also do good. When you purchase any of these bracelets, 50 percent of proceeds will benefit the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital to help fund their Arts Therapy program. They’re adjustable for a comfy fit, and the sterling silver is perfect for easy, every day wear.

Cade Oxidized Sterling Silver Corded Bracelet $78 Buy now Sign Up

For the Luxe Dad

Image: Kendra Scott.

If your dad loves the finer things in life, you’ll want to get him one of these elevated 18K gold vermeil bracelets that’ll seriously up his style. The braided leather pays homage to the bolo tie and adds a cool contrast to the metal closure.

Evans 18k Yellow Gold Vermeil Corded Bracelet In Black Leather $110 Buy now Sign Up

Classic & Durable

Image: Kendra Scott.

Keep things timeless with this effortless sterling silver bracelet that he can wear on the daily.