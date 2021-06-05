The Sleek New Hydro Flask Dinnerware at Nordstrom Is the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for Your Outdoorsy Dad

Friendly reminder that Father’s Day is just a couple weeks away, so if you haven’t gotten father dearest a gift yet, the clock is ticking. And if you’re stumped on what to get the guy who literally has it all—and doesn’t need another beer glass—we’ve found the ultimate gift that’s perfect for him—especially if he’s got summer camping plans. We just spotted new (and seriously genius) Hydro Flask dinnerware items at Nordstrom that we know he’ll love and that we want too.

If he won’t stop raving about how cold his trusty Hydro Flask keeps his water, then these next-level plates, serving bowls, and a smart backpack cooler are about to blow him away. Yes, even the stainless steel plates are somehow insulated—now that’s something any dad will appreciate if that eliminates an extra trip to the microwave. Once you gift him one of these foolproof items, prepare to earn favorite child status. The items are as cheap as $24.95 and go up to $224 for the backpack cooler, so there’s something for any budget.

Shop our favorite Hydro Flask picks below that just landed at Nordstrom so you can have Father’s Day gifting taken care of. And if you still need more present ideas for him, we’ve rounded up the best Father’s Day gifts at Nordstrom for every kind of dad.

Insulated Plate

Image: Hydro Flask.

Who knew an insulated plate could look so cool? Well, now it does, thanks to Hydro Flask. This stainless steel plate boasts the same durability as his favorite water bottle, and it’s even dishwasher safe.

Stainless Steel Plate $24.95

Stackable Utensils

Image: Hydro Flask.

This set of stainless steel flatware boasts a stackable design for portability—perfect for camping or to keep on hand so he doesn’t have to use plastic silverware while eating out.

Stainless Steel Flatware Set $24.95

Next-Level Cooler

Image: Hydro Flask.

Dad deserves nothing but the best, and Hydro Flask’s 15-liter cooler backpack definitely falls into the elite category. The liner is mildew-resistant, antimicrobial, BPA-free, and waterproof—so the price is worth the investment.

15-Liter Waterproof Soft Cooler Backpack $224.95

The Perfect Serving Bowl

This handy serving bowl (complete with a lid) is great for a large outdoor dinner—or honestly, for a really big salad. The stainless steel keeps the food at the ideal temperature until it’s time to eat.

5-Quart Serving Bowl & Lid $64.95

