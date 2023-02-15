Your Soon-to-Be New Favorite Jeans Are Super Comfy, Oprah-Approved & Up to 70% Off at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Few things are better — when it comes to fashion, anyway — than finding a comfortable pair of jeans that really fit. Finding those jeans on sale? Well okay, that’s better! We’ve had NYDJ denim on our radar ever since the brand made the 2017 Oprah’s Favorite Things list, where she called it her “favorite denim brand.” And if you’re anything like us, you listen when the media mogul and one-time queen of daytime television raves about something, because, well, Oprah has access to everything. If she likes a product enough to praise it publicly, it’s gotta be good, right? From must-read books to chef-worthy cookware to the perfect black pant, Oprah has yet to steer us wrong. So when we saw that select styles of NYDJ denim are on sale on Amazon, we took notice. So, check out the sale styles below that caught our eye.

NYDJ Wide Leg Trouser Jeans

With a discount of 40 percent off, these chic wide-leg trouser jeans look seriously good on every woman.

Wide Leg Trouser Jeans $71.40, originally $119 Buy now

NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans

Normally $119, these Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans are up to a whopping 50 percent off right now — meaning they can be yours for just $59!

Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans $59.50, originally $119 Buy now

NYDJ Plus Size Ava Flare Jeans

Cute, flattering shape, dark wash— these NYDJ Plus Size Ava Flare Jeans will make the perfect style statement any season. They’re originally priced at $119, so you can save a bunch on this style that’s 60 percent off right now.

Ava Flare Jeans $47.60, originally $119 Buy now

NYJD Sheri Flocked Side Stripe Slim Jeans

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of skinny jeans, and these Sheri Flocked Side Stripe Slim Jeans are having one of the best discounts yet — they’re literally 55 percent off right now.

Sheri Flocked Side Stripe Slim Jeans $53.55, originally $119 Buy now

