Few things are better — when it comes to fashion, anyway — than finding a comfortable pair of jeans that really fit. Finding those jeans on sale? Well okay, that’s better! We’ve had NYDJ denim on our radar ever since the brand made the 2017 Oprah’s Favorite Things list, where she called it her “favorite denim brand.” And if you’re anything like us, you listen when the media mogul and one-time queen of daytime television raves about something, because, well, Oprah has access to everything. If she likes a product enough to praise it publicly, it’s gotta be good, right? From must-read books to chef-worthy cookware to the perfect black pant, Oprah has yet to steer us wrong. So when we saw that select styles of NYDJ denim are on sale on Amazon right now, we took notice. Check out the sale styles below that caught our eye:

NYDJ Marilyn Crop Cuff Jeans

NYDJ Women's Marilyn Crop Cuff Jean, Pacific, 0 $49.63+ on Amazon.com

This cropped, casual style — the NYDJ Marilyn Crop — is perfect for summer days when you’re not feeling shorts but it’s too hot for full-length denim.

NYJD Marilyn Straight Jeans

NYDJ Women's Misses Marilyn Straight Leg Denim Jeans, Black BDM, 6 $53.74 on Amazon.com

Normally $109, these NYDJ Marilyn straight jeans are a whopping 51% off right now — meaning they can be yours for just $53.74!

NYDJ Plus Size Teresa Wide Leg Ankle

NYDJ Women's Plus Size Teresa Wide Leg Ankle, Clean CLAYBURN, 14W $75.04 on Amazon.com

Cute, cropped, faded, wide-legged — these NYDJ Plus Size Teresa Wide Leg Ankle jeans will make the perfect style statement this summer. They’re originally priced at $129, so you can save a bundle on this style right now.

NYDJ Ami Skinny Jeans

NYDJ Women's Ami Skinny Jeans In Sure Stretch Denim, Mabel, 8 $109 on Amazon.com

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of skinny jeans, and these NYDJ Ami Skinny Jeans in Sure Stretch Denim are discounted from their usual $139 price right now.

