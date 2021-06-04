Target’s Selling the Ultimate $36 Lookalike of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Cuyana Tote

Meghan Markle’s no stranger to non-designer brands that we can actually afford: Rothy’s, Madewell, and Cuyana to name just a few stylish brands she loves that us non-royals can add to our carts without complete buyer’s remorse. However, when we spot a cheaper lookalike for any name brand, we make a beeline toward it—and such was the case with Markle’s go-to Cuyana tote. We just spotted the ultimate lookalike at Target—and somehow, it’s just $36. That’s no small difference from her OG bag—we’re talking $159 in savings!

Related story Target Is Selling Sun Squad Inflatable Pools Designed for Family Fun

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Target.

Reversible Tie Closure Tote Handbag - A New Day™ $30 Buy now Sign Up

Target’s in-house fashion brand, A New Day, is behind the spot-on Cuyana tote lookalike. It’s available in a small (only $30!) and large size and in two chic colors: black and olive. But it gets better: This tote is reversible so you really get two bags for the price of one.The black reverses into a cool cognac, and the olive transforms into a glam metallic gold. So, guess that means we’re buying both colors. After all, they’ll just run you $72 for two of the large bags, so you can’t go wrong.

But it’s not just good looking; this Target handbag is also super smart. It boasts a tie closure to keep items contained, and the double handles are extra sturdy and comfortably fit over your shoulder. So, whether you’re heading back to the office in the near future or traveling this summer, this roomy tote is the perfect carry all wherever you’re headed.

Image: Target.

Reversible Tie Closure Tote Handbag - A New Day™ $36.99 Buy now Sign Up

And while you’re already there, might as well add a few new summer-ready finds from A New Day to your cart to celebrate actually leaving your house this season!

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: