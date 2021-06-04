Chewy Now Sells Goody Boxes & They’re Stuffed with Adorable Toys

Chewy is basically the holy grail of pet essentials and accessories, from great deals on dog food and dog treats to a virtually never-ending selection of adorable and stylish collars, harnesses and leashes, Disney-themed toys and even flamingo-print pools for the summer. And now, Chewy’s taking their best toys and treats and tossing them into the ultimate bundle box. They’re called Goody Boxes, and the best part? No subscription is needed.

Chewy’s Goody Boxes are stuffed with handpicked toys, treats and accessories; and they have boxes for both dogs and cats. Currently just $25 a box (they usually range in price from about $30 to $40), Chewy has 10 Goody Boxes from which to choose.

“And every Goody Box saves you up to 30 percent so you’re really getting more bang and fun (and wags) for your buck,” Chewy states.

Brunch Box

Does your pup love brunch as much as you do? Chewy has a Brunch Goody Box full of three brunch-themed toys, two full-size treats, a bandana, and a savory brunch-inspired, dog-friendly recipe.

“Everyone needs that perfect crispy croissant breakfast treat, even your pup,” writes one reviewer, who gave the box five stars.

“Mango wears his brunch bandana to brunch every Sunday, it’s the sweetest thing ever,” raves another reviewer.

Goody Box Brunch $24.99

Birthday Box

Is your cat’s birthday coming up? Chewy sells birthday boxes, too, complete with sprinkles-printed toys and cake bite treats. Each birthday box for cats comes with seven cat products, including toys (both with catnip and without), treats, and a food sample. As for the dog birthday boxes, those come with six items, including two fun toys, three treats, and a stylish bandana.

Goody Box Birthday $24.99

Retro Box

Other Goody Boxes include their standard box for large dogs, birthday box for dogs of all sizes, their standard box for kittens, and Goody Boxes full of retro toys for both dogs and cats.

Goody Box Retro $24.99

Puppy Box

Chewy also recently launched their new Puppy Box, and it’s full of essentials, like poop bags and training treats, and adorable plush toys. Each Puppy Box comes with a total of six items.

“Plus, a checklist with fun to-dos for you and your new bestie and a banner for an adorable photo op,” Chewy writes.

Goody Box Puppy $24.99

Take a look at all of Chewy’s Goody Boxes here — and good luck resisting the urge to buy a box for all your favorite pet parents.

