Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandal Brand Now Has a Chic Waterproof Flip-Flop for Just $50 at Nordstrom

When we discovered that Jackie Kennedy inspired the cult-favorite Jack Rogers sandals, they immediately became our go-to summer shoes (no wonder they’re so popular!). The resort-inspired sandals perfectly marry comfort and style—and are just as suitable for everyday use as they are for a tropical vacation. The only thing is that they can be a bit pricey for a sandal (except when they’re on sale!), but now you can get the look for way less. We just discovered that Jack Rogers has a new waterproof jelly sandal for just $50, and you can get them at Nordstrom right now. Okay, we’ll take two!

Georgica Jelly Waterproof Flip Flop $50

The Georgica Jelly Waterproof Flip-Flops are a must for summer because they’re made of a waterproof jelly material, so you don’t have to worry about them getting damaged at the beach or by the pool. They’re available in five styles that’ll take any summer OOTD to the next level. From tortoise to glitter, these shoes pack in some serious fun. These summer shoes feature the brand’s signature whipstitched design and iconic rondelle, but in a water-friendly material.

We’re totally drooling over the gorgeous tortoise color, but if that isn’t your thing, you can’t go wrong with these other pretty picks:

If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more durable, Jack Rogers also has a smart boating sandal that boasts a non-slip bottom that’s water-friendly, too.

We really couldn’t believe that these beauties are just $50—the price is too good too be true! So, do yourself a favor and upgrade your sandal collection with these Jackie Kennedy-approved sandals that are super affordable.

