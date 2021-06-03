Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Newsletters
Newsletters

Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandal Brand Now Has a Chic Waterproof Flip-Flop for Just $50 at Nordstrom

Tamara Kraus
Jackie with Rose Kennedy shopping from
Kennedy Family in The Bahamas, Nassau Fairchild Archive/Penske Media.
Jackie Kennedy's Go-to Jack Rogers Sandals
Jackie Kennedy's Go-to Jack Rogers Sandals
Jackie Kennedy's Go-to Jack Rogers Sandals
Jackie Kennedy's Go-to Jack Rogers Sandals
View Gallery 10 Images

When we discovered that Jackie Kennedy inspired the cult-favorite Jack Rogers sandals, they immediately became our go-to summer shoes (no wonder they’re so popular!). The resort-inspired sandals perfectly marry comfort and style—and are just as suitable for everyday use as they are for a tropical vacation. The only thing is that they can be a bit pricey for a sandal (except when they’re on sale!), but now you can get the look for way less. We just discovered that Jack Rogers has a new waterproof jelly sandal for just $50, and you can get them at Nordstrom right now. Okay, we’ll take two!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Lazy loaded image
Image: Jack Rogers.
Georgica Jelly Waterproof Flip Flop $50 Buy now Sign Up

The Georgica Jelly Waterproof Flip-Flops are a must for summer because they’re made of a waterproof jelly material, so you don’t have to worry about them getting damaged at the beach or by the pool. They’re available in five styles that’ll take any summer OOTD to the next level. From tortoise to glitter, these shoes pack in some serious fun. These summer shoes feature the brand’s signature whipstitched design and iconic rondelle, but in a water-friendly material.

We’re totally drooling over the gorgeous tortoise color, but if that isn’t your thing, you can’t go wrong with these other pretty picks:

Lazy loaded image
Image: Jack Rogers.
Georgica Jelly Waterproof Flip Flop $50 Buy now Sign Up
Lazy loaded image
Image: Jack Rogers.
Georgica Jelly Waterproof Flip Flop $50 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more durable, Jack Rogers also has a smart boating sandal that boasts a non-slip bottom that’s water-friendly, too.

We really couldn’t believe that these beauties are just $50—the price is too good too be true! So, do yourself a favor and upgrade your sandal collection with these Jackie Kennedy-approved sandals that are super affordable.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Cookware brands Le Creuset

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad