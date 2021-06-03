It’s not every day you can score a pair of coveted Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale, so when we saw that Nordstrom has a hidden sale on one pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, we hopped on this rare opportunity. The classic shades are on major sale—we’re talking 56 percent off, which brings them down to just $69. Now, that’s a steal.

Image: Ray-Ban.

Large Classic Wayfarer 54mm Sunglasses $69.97

While these sunnies are definitely worth the investment since they last a lifetime, they’re always too good to pass up when they’re majorly discounted. The only color on sale are the classic black ones, which is the best pick since they’ll go with everything.

If you want more Ray-Ban picks, don’t worry, because Nordstrom Rack’s got your back. They’ve got a bunch of chic options on sale that you can shop here.

Act fast—we’re not sure how long any of these chic sunglasses will be marked down (or stay in stock), so get yourself ready for summer and add them to your cart ASAP before they’re gone forever! And while you’re there, don’t forget Nordstrom’s having its Half-Yearly sale now through June 6th, and you can score gems like Oprah’s favorite Vionic shoes.

