Costco Sells Stylish Pendleton Outdoor Blankets for a Steal

The must-have summer accessory of 2021? A durable, portable, stylish picnic blanket. They’re perfect for keeping in the trunk of your car for spontaneous outdoor adventures. And we’ve spotted the crème de la crème of outdoor blankets, Pendleton Outdoor Packable Blankets, and they’re available at Costco for a steal.

Spotted by a Costco Deals follower on Instagram, the Pendleton Outdoor Packable Blankets cost just $24.99 and are available in four different prints, including our favorite, a striped, Arizona desert color scheme print (their Grand Canyon National Park print). For comparison, Pendleton currently sells a packable throw on their website for $99.50 each — so you know this is a great, can’t-miss deal at Costco.

The easy-to-store outdoor blankets are large, too, expanding to 60- by 72-inches. Boasting a carry handle and a removable shoulder strap, the blankets are not only easy to carry around, but they’re also easy to pack up and store. Plus, one side of the blanket is water-resistant, making them perfect for laying on various terrain. And when you’re done with the blanket, simply toss it in the washing machine for easy cleaning, and pack it away until your next trip.

The Pendleton Outdoor Packable Blanket isn’t available on Costco’s website, though, so keep an eye out for it the next time you’re shopping in-store.

Of course, if you’d rather pick one up online, Nordstrom sells a slew of chic outdoor blankets, like this 5-foot by 10-foot blanket from Little Unicorn.

Little Unicorn Outdoor Blanket $79.99

Or, if darker colors are more your aesthetic, Little Unicorn sells the same water-resistant blanket in Midnight Poppy.

Little Unicorn Midnight Poppy Blanket $79.99

