In today’s news that we were not prepared for (but are beyond excited about): the brand behind Instant Pot just dropped a line of super sleek air purifiers that we’re adding to our carts ASAP. Yes, really—this is not a delayed April Fool’s joke! Available exclusively on Amazon now, these compact devices are basically the new Dyson air purifier, but half the cost!

Available in black and white and two sizes, the Instant Air Purifier boasts a next-level air filtration system and air plasma ion technology to ensure you have the cleanest air possible.

According to the product page, it can remove up to 99.9 percent of bacteria, viruses, and mold from the air. This device features smart sensors that automatically adjust the fan speed based on the air quality, so you don’t even have to monitor it, and the HEPA-17 filter captures 99.7 percent of allergens in the air.

It can clean up to a 388 square foot space, and recycles the room air five times in an hour. But it doesn’t just make sure it’s cleaning the air—it cleans itself. Yup, it has an antimicrobial coating that can prevent bacteria from growing on the filter, while protecting it against degeneration. Genius!

Nope, that’s not all this thing does. It’s ultra quiet too and even has a night mode that turns off display lights when you turn the lights off in the room.

At just $129 for the small and $239 for the large, the Instant Air Purifier is significantly cheaper than most versions out there—Dyson’s popular air purifiers will easily run you upwards of $600. So, if you’ve been eyeing one of those cult-favorite air purifiers, this one looks just as sleek for a fraction of the cost.

