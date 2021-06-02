This Genius Weeding Robot Is Like a Roomba For Your Yard

It seems like everyone we know has gotten super into backyard gardening lately. A nicely maintained outdoor space to hang out in has never been more appealing, along with having garden beds full of flowers and vegetables to harvest all summer long. But one thing a lot of people forget when they get into gardening is that weeds are a constant threat to your precious plants. They also forget that pulling weeds in the hot summer sun is one of the least pleasurable outdoor tasks around. Luckily, we live in the future, and that means that there really is a garden weeding robot on Amazon that will solve the problem for you.

Related story Costco Is Selling Beautiful Potted Hydrangeas That Will Brighten Up Your Front Porch

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Tertill Garden Weeding Robot is basically a Roomba for your garden. Instead of vaccuming, it tills the top layer of soil to discourage weed growth, and it snips any weeds that are encroaching on your plants so they never get large enough to be established.

Courtesy of Tertill.

Tertill Garden Weeding Robot 349.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Weed removal is important for more than aesthetics. Weeds need nutrients and water, too, so if you let them grow, they’ll leech away the resources needed by the plants you actually want to see thriving.

Instead, sic the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot on them.

The robot has a plant sensor, so it won’t actually ruin what you planted in the garden on purpose, and it comes with metal plant guards that will protect any plants that are too short to be detected by the sensors.

It’s fully automated, and will learn the layout of your space without needing to be programed. It’s totally solar powered, and can be left outside all season long, thanks to its weatherproofing.

You can purchase the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot on its own, or as part of a pack that includes an accessory kit made up of weed whacker string replacements, plant guards, and row guards.

Courtesy of Tertill.

Did we mention that this would be an amazing Father’s Day gift for anyone obsessed with keeping their garden looking pristine?

Before you go, check out our gallery:

Watch: Ina Garten’s Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Sold Out Everywhere Except Here

